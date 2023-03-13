“Both are literally days” – Alex Neil provides update on Stoke City pair’s situations ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Stoke City have now won four of their last six league games, showing a bit of form in the last few weeks.

The Potters, who ran out as 3-2 winners against promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening, have put in some strong display in recent weeks and will be hoping to continue their climb back up the Championship table.

With games coming thick and fast, the Staffordshire club face a big test tomorrow evening when they go to Middlesbrough.

Providing an injury update on defensive duo Phil Jagielka and Ben Wilmot whilst in conversation with StokeonTrent Live, Neil said: “Both are literally days. They are not going to be significant injuries. Phil missed the game on Friday but we only found out a day previously when we got a scan on him.

“Wilmot obviously came off in the last game. I think we’ll have at least one of them back for Tuesday.”

The verdict

Jagielka and Wilmot have been important figures for the Potters this season and whilst both might not be able to start against Boro, their respective returns will drive competition levels.

Jagielka’s experience and leadership can prove to be vital in a game like tomorrow where Boro are full of confidence, whilst Wilmot’s progressive abilities and understanding of the game make him a good option to welcome back in the not-so-distant future.

Stoke will be eager to continue what has been a good few weeks and they will only be stronger if Jagielka or Wilmot are back in contention tomorrow.

Of course, the Riverside is a very difficult place for any team to go and it is set to be a good battle on Teesside.