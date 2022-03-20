Alex Neil praises 25-year-old Sunderland ace for his performance against Lincoln City

Sunderland travelled to Lincoln City yesterday where they saw out a 0-0 draw and came away with a point.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Sunderland who failed to capitalise on some of the teams around them dropping points in the bid to secure themselves a play-off spot come the end of the season.

With 16 shots, four of which were on target it was especially frustrating for Sunderland not to take their chances and come away with something.

Many of the chances the Black Cats did have were created by January signing Patrick Roberts who scored his first Sunderland goal in last weeks 2-0 win against Crewe Alexandra.

It’s been a frustrating time for Roberts who, before joining Sunderland, was being loaned out to many different teams from former parent club Manchester City and failing to always pick up solid runs of performances with these clubs.

However, Sunderland boss Alex Neil was full of praise for the 25-year-old as he told Sunderland Echo: “I think we’ve managed him really well.

“He’s completed the 90 minutes there today and if someone had told me that three weeks ago I wouldn’t have believed them.

“He was struggling for fitness and had not played a lot of minutes, but when he is fit and firing, he’s a great player to watch isn’t he?

“If you’re a fan then he’s going to get you off your seat.

“He’s really exciting, drifting past people, picks passes that you can’t even see.

“He’s a little magician, isn’t he.

“His quality was great. He’s been showing signs of coming to life in the last few weeks and he certainly came alive today.

“I thought he was excellent today.”

The Verdict:

It’s nice to hear Neil full of praise for Roberts who has struggled to settle at a club so far in his career. Neil seems happy with the progress his player is making so quickly and it looks like he believes he will have a positive impact for Sunderland.

Yesterday’s result was a poor one for Sunderland who should be doing better in those games. Having so many chances against a team 18th in the league and failing to make use of them is something you have to be doing if you’re looking to secure a play-off spot.

However, the International break should give players like Roberts some time to rest and train hard in the hope they will be ready to go and get a result against relegation battling Gillingham at the start of April.