Alex Neil outlines potential Sunderland transfer concern

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has confirmed he still wants to bring in new players but he admitted that finding the right quality for the right price is tough.

The newly-promoted side haven’t had the busiest window so far but the new additions, notably Dan Ballard and Ellis Simms in particular, have made an instant impact on the team.

However, it’s clear that the Black Cats lack depth in key areas and Neil has made no secret that he is hoping to bring in reinforcements.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the boss gave an insight into his plans, as he opened up on the issues that they face when trying to get deals over the line.

“It’s not easy, the problem is I can’t make decisions for people. I want to bring guys in that are going to be a better second, third or fourth man.

“That comes at a premium, and that’s why it is difficult. Not only that, we’re in competition with other clubs at the same level that are arguably going to spend more money on those types of positions than we will.”

The verdict

It’s quite clearly been a frustrating window so far for Sunderland and the boss is desperate to bring in some quality ahead of the deadline.

So, you have to appreciate his honesty here, even if the fans may not want to hear that other clubs are in a position to spend money, but that’s just the reality of their situation right now.

Either way, players are out there and Sunderland are a very attractive option, so it’s down to the recruitment team to get these deals done to boost the squad.

