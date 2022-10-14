Alex Neil opens up on Dwight Gayle’s impact on Stoke City since making summer switch

Alex Neil has opened up on the impact Dwight Gayle has had on the dressing room since his arrival at Stoke City.

The forward arrived from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window as part of a two-year contract agreement.

The 32-year old is one of the more experienced members of the Potters’ dressing room having spent several years playing in the Premier League.

The Stoke boss has praised Gayle’s impact on his teammates, and has claimed that the striker has become a figure that the younger players look up to.

He has been credited for his professional attitude, especially as he has proven to be quite an important member of the squad this season.

Gayle has yet to score his first goal for the team, but he has played in 12 of the team’s 13 league games this campaign.

“[His impact has been] very good,” said Neil, via Stoke Sentinel.

“When you’ve had success as a player, when you’ve had promotions, when you’ve played a lot of games in the Premier League, naturally you’re hoping that guy is going to be one of your vocal ones in the changing room for others to look up to and that’s exactly what he is.

“He’s been excellent in terms of his appetite for training and helping teammates. He’s been very good.”

Stoke currently sit 14th in the Championship table, having lost only one of their last five league games.

Next up for Neil’s side is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Despite Gayle’s lack of goals, he has been a solid addition to this Stoke side and his impact away from the pitch has been a positive.

The goals will surely come, given his track record for his consistency in front of goal at this level.

Results under Neil have been improved, with the former Sunderland boss arriving in August in place of Michael O’Neill.

A win this weekend could move the side up to the top half of the league table, should results elsewhere go in their favour.