Alex Neil offers verdict on Dan Neil’s situation at Sunderland

Dan Neil was having a fairly successful season for Sunderland last season as he was playing regularly, starting most games under former manager Lee Johnson.

However, when Alex Neil came into the club as manager, the new manager only started him three times between February and the end of the season with his other appearances as a substitution.

The boss felt the 20-year-old’s form had dipped due to playing too much at a young age and admitted this caused friction.

However, having made four appearances so far this season, Alex Neil feels this is what his player needed to reach his best this season as he told the Chronicle: “When I came in last year, there was a lot of talk about Dan because he is a local lad and he’d done well, and all that sort of stuff which everyone likes to see.

“At that point, thought, he didn’t look ready to play, for me. I think now we are seeing the best side of him because of that rest.

“I always think that players deal with a bit of, not even rejection, but friction in terms of not having it their own way. The best ones always react, and I think he’s shown a great reaction this season.”

The Verdict:

Whilst Dan Neil would’ve been frustrated to have lost his place in the starting line-up last season, at such a young age he probably did need a bit of a rest especially as the intensity was so high at Sunderland as they pushed towards promotion.

Alex Neil has proven this season that he has faith in the youngster’s abilities and will reward good performances with game time which will no doubt give the player encouragement to continue performing as he has done so far this season.

The fact that the midfielder showed a reaction when dropped from the team showed his boss that he was eager to play and had the right attitude and that has clearly worked out well for both parties now.