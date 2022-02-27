Alex Neil offers explanation for absence of Sunderland duo from Wigan win

Sunderland manager Alex Neil says centre back Callum Doyle was rested for Saturday’s win at Wigan Athletic, while fellow defender Danny Batth was absent through injury.

Having joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Manchester City back in the summer, Doyle has been a regular feature in the Black Cats’ backline over the past few months.

The 18-year-old has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, in what is his first taste of senior football.

Batth meanwhile, has featured four times for Sunderland since his move from Stoke City in the January transfer window, although he was an unused substitute in the midweek draw with Burton.

Both players were then absent from the matchday squad altogether as the Black Cats claimed their first win since Neil’s appointment with victory at the DW Stadium.

However, it seems that Neil believes neither defender will be a long term absentee for his side going forward.

Explaining why Doyle and Batth did not feature against the Latics, the Sunderland boss told The Chronicle: “I’ve spoken several times about how knackered Callum is, and you could see that the other day [in the draw against Burton].

“He is also feeling a little bit of an impingement on his hip, but nothing too significant. I just told him to take four or five days off and chill out, and we’ll see you next week some time.

“Danny’s problem has been rumbling on really. It’s just on the bridge of his foot, and his ankle just keeps swelling up and going down and swelling up again.

“It’s an unfortunate one for him, but I don’t think it is going to be anything long-term.”

Sunderland are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

This will be something of a relief for those of a Sunderland persuasion you feel.

Both Doyle and Batth have the ability to be important and infleuntial defensive options for Sunderland, so the fact they look unlikely to be out long term is obviously positive.

Indeed, you have to feel as though this is sensible man management from Neil with regards to Doyle in particular, given they will not be able to get anything out of him if he is not completely fresh.

The fact Neil has recognised that and prioritised giving Doyle a much needed break over using him at Wigan, thus highlighting the concern he has for his players, is something the rest of the squad will surely respect, which will surely be a boost for morale under the new manager.