Alex Neil is "really, really confident" Stoke City will be transformed over the summer, with multiple incomings and outgoings expected at the Bet365 stadium.

His side have secured a mid-table finish this season, with Neil's side sat in 16th heading into the final game of the season against Watford.

Neil will be expecting to kick on next season. The 41-year-old joined Stoke last August after Michael O'Neill's dismissal, leaving Championship rivals Sunderland to join the Potters.

Stoke have a number of players out of contract this summer, and a further seven players in on loan, meaning Neil will be dealing with almost half a squad departing the club this summer, unless fresh terms can be agreed with any potential outgoings.

Alex Neil on Stoke transfer business

Neil explained the situation, speaking via Stoke on Trent Live, he said: “Even if I didn’t want it to be a busy summer I don’t think that’s an option. We’ve got seven loans and six out of contract.

"Automatically we are talking about 13 players, some of whom might still be here and some of whom might not be here – and that’s massive, it’s half a squad isn’t it?"

However, the Scotsman believes his side will be much better off for it next season, he added: “It’s going to be a huge summer and what I will say is that I’m really, really confident we will be far, far better next season.

“I know that won’t feel any consolation to our fans at the moment, but I’m hoping next season we will be a lot better.”

Alex Neil's Stoke City transfer reflection

Neil has been frustrated with recent business, which he is expecting better of in the coming window, he said: " In January we brought in certain positions which helped us. Obviously some of those positions we needed to strengthen – because we lost Soutts (Harry Souttar) so needed a centre-back, we lost Harry Clarke and needed a full-back – and there were other areas we wanted to strengthen.

"The problem we had was that Soutts’ deal didn’t happen until the last day of the window, so we couldn’t spend any money. We are conscious of the fact we have had seven loans in the building, and we had to sell Joe Bursik in case we didn’t sell Soutts to make sure we complied with the rules."

His squad has been hampered by injury, which has highlighted the need for further additions to make his side more competitive next season, Neil said: "There were so many different dynamics in that window which we needed to overcome, we overcame them and had a wee purple patch when the majority of players were fit and available and then what’s happened is that we’ve come up against a different type of opponent, which we’ve found more difficult, and we’ve lost some key players.

"When that has happened we’ve not been good enough to win the games."

Will Stoke be better next season?

It's going to be a busy summer at Stoke, and potentially a pivotal one for Neil and the club. They have been a mid-table side since relegation from the Premier League and need to make that step up to challenge the top end of the table.

There's so much to do in terms of squad surgery, but Neil's comments can give Stoke fans hope that he will be backed financially in the summer in order to make the required changes.

The Championship will be competitive again, but there's no reason they can't be in the mix for the top-six.