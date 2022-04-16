Alex Neil makes Sunderland selection admission on Corry Evans

Corry Evans has been a vital player for Sunderland this season making 28 league appearances so far.

In that time, he has also scored two goals and contributed an assist.

Yesterday the 31-year-old was put on the bench for his side’s clash with Shrewsbury, which finished 3-2 to the Black Cats, with Elliot Embleton coming into midfield to replace Evans. However, Evans came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil confirmed why the player missed out on a place in the starting line-up as he told Sunderland Echo: “I’m glad to say now that we’ve won the game, yes [he was rested].

“If we didn’t win the game, that’s a bad decision.

“When we try to win games you want attacking players on the pitch, as many as you can, and then you get that first 40 minutes where everyone is firing.

“What also happens is that 20 minutes that goes against you, and you’re asking attacking players to defend. Then you get that looseness, that lack of grit. I’m not labelling that at any one player by the way, it’s just not their forte.

“But if you want to play regularly and be in a successful game, you need to be able to do both sides of the game.

“It’s difficult because when you’re a fan watching the game, you want to see exciting players who run with the ball and take on everybody, but what Corry does is he snuffs out counter-attacks by just being in the right position.

“It doesn’t break and then he has to get across to stop it, he stops it by landing on the ball every time it drops out.

“When you see him at the end of the game, all he does is position himself really, really well with that experience.

“He limits his touches, he recycles the ball and gets himself up and down both sides. And he does that extremely well. He’s a very good leader in terms of leading by what he’s doing on the pitch. I think he’s been key for me since he’s been here.”

The Verdict:

Although it may have been a surprise for some fans to see Corry Evans left out of the starting line-up yesterday, after hearing Neil’s comments the decision makes sense.

Not only would the game not have suited Evans as much but give the number of games teams have to play at the moment with the fixtures coming thick and fast, at 31-years-old it would allow Sunderland to maximise the players they have.

Neil brought him on at a good time in the game and consequently it means he should now be looking ahead to hopefully being involved as his side face Plymouth on Monday.