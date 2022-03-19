Alex Neil makes Sunderland admission ahead of run-in

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has admitted he is willing to be more pragmatic to ensure the side get results during the run-in.

After a slow start, the Scotsman has started to make his mark with the Black Cats, with successive victories in recent games leaving Neil’s men in the final play-off place.

However, with some of the teams below them having games in hand, it’s going to be a real battle for Sunderland to stay in the top six, something the boss is aware of. That’s after he told Chronicle Live that he is willing to sacrifice the style of play as he focuses on getting enough points to be in the top six.

“I certainly think we have to be more substance over style at the moment. The result is the most important thing.

“That doesn’t mean we want to be poor in our play, we want a level that is acceptable and to build on that and improve it, but the simple fact is that we have eight games remaining and we need to pick up as many points as we can. If it means being a bit more pragmatic in terms of getting those points, then that’s what I’ll have to do.”

The verdict

You have to appreciate Neil’s honesty here as he isn’t trying to say things that the fans may want to hear, he’s just telling it as it is.

The reality is that nobody really cares how Sunderland play as long as they get the results to take them back to the Championship – that’s the only aim.

Of course, Neil will be wanting his side to perform better than they have, and Sunderland do have the quality to play well and win over the coming months.

