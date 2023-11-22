Highlights Stoke City boss Alex Neil hints at continued activity in the transfer market to improve squad depth and quality.

Summer saw several departures and a significant rebuild, with the club making a respectable number of additions.

Neil suggests that it may take one or two more transfer windows to fully strengthen the squad.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has hinted that he will be active in the transfer market in the next one or two windows to get his squad into shape, speaking to BBC Radio Stoke on this subject.

Neil and the board decided that it was time for a rebuild in the summer - and there was plenty of movement both in and out of the club during the previous window.

Quite a few players were released on the expiration of their contracts in Staffordshire, with some including Aden Flint clearly not going to force their way back into the Potters' plans.

Not only were players released - but some were sold too with Jacob Brown heading to Luton Town and Josh Tymon making the move to Swansea City.

With all of these departures in mind, the Midlands outfit needed quite a few players to arrive at the club to give themselves the best chance of having an adequate amount of quality and depth in their squad.

They were reasonably busy during July, but the scale of their rebuild meant they were forced to do quite a bit of business after the 2023/24 campaign began.

In the end though, with the club working right up until the deadline, they were able to get a respectable number of additions through the door.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

The January sale of Harry Souttar will have helped them to get quite a few deals over the line.

And the funds that were freed up by summer departures can't be underestimated either.

What did Alex Neil say about Stoke City transfers?

Although Neil managed to get a decent number of players through the door in the summer, he feels it will take one or two more windows to get the club where they need to be and that's a hint that he will be active in January.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, he said: "When we've had such a vast window in one go you're never going to be able to cover all the bases in that one window.

Weekly wages: Stoke City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"You're going to need two or three to get to the point that you've needed from day one.

"I think if you've been here as manager for two or three seasons by the time you get to your third season you're literally just pruning the squad and adding one here or there."

What areas do Stoke City need to strengthen in January?

With Mark Travers having his loan spell cut short, Stoke probably need to invest in a goalkeeper during the January window.

A fresh move for Travers in January would be ideal and if they can get him in on a permanent basis, that would be ideal.

The Irishman needs to be playing regularly and he is unlikely to get that game time at AFC Bournemouth, so a switch to the bet365 Stadium makes sense.

They may also want to invest in a striker with Brown leaving the club in the summer, noise surrounding Tyrese Campbell's future in the past and Dwight Gayle unable to make that much of an impact this term.

They have the space to bring in a couple of loanees if they need to - and this could be an affordable option for the Potters who need to keep an eye on their spending.