Alex Neil makes Preston North End summer transfer prediction which may concern fans

Alex Neil predicts that this summer will be the biggest overhaul he has had in charge of Preston North End.

It has been a busy season on the transfer front for Neil and for North End, particularly in January, with eight new players arriving at Deepdale.

The likes of Liam Lindsay, Anthony Gordon and Sepp van den Berg arrived on loan, with Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans also joining on a permanent basis.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Preston North End players retired or not?

1 of 24 Chris Kirkland? Retired Still playing

A few high-profile departures did materialise, too, with Ben Davies and Ben Pearson joining Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth respectively as their contracts began to run down.

Neil is expecting a whole host of changes to take place this summer, too. The likes of Billy Bodin, Paul Gallagher and Louis Moult are all out of contract, and the loan players will return to their parent clubs.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, Neil predicts there to be the biggest overhaul he has ever had in charge of North End this summer.

AN on summer window: “I would think it will be the biggest overhaul of the squad we’ve had come the summer.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 10, 2021

The Verdict

This may be quite concerning for supporters.

We saw clubs like Nottingham Forest and Derby County have a massive overhaul in players in the summer. Forest brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer and there was an obvious lack of cohesion in the first half of the season.

Too many changes can be detrimental to squad morale and unity, so if they lose the core of the squad, and it could be troubling for them going forward.