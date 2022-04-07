Alex Neil makes intriguing admission about potential Sunderland player agreements

Sunderland manager Alex Neil says the club have yet to open talks with any of their out of contract players about the possibility of new deals at The Stadium of Light.

As things stand, there are seven first-team Sunderland players who are set to become free agents at the end of this season.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge, defensive trio Bailey Wright, Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis, and attackers Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Patrick Roberts, all see their current deal expire in the summer.

However, Sunderland do not currently know what division they will be in next season, with the club currently seventh in the League One table, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Now it seems as though that uncertainty could be delaying talks over new deals for individuals, with Neil fully focused on results between now and the end of the regular season.

Asked about talks over new contracts for those players who will soon see their deals with the club expire, the Black Cats boss told The Sunderland Echo: “There is none of those discussions taking place with any player. Everybody has been spoken to when I walked in the building and I’ve told them all, whatever your agenda looks like, whatever your dynamics are, park it.

“Because our sole focus at the moment is to try and finish the season as well as we can. Once we get to the end of the season, if we are successful in what we are trying to achieve, every single person will be in a better place to renegotiate a contract, move onto another club if that is what their desire is. “Potentially stay here if that is what their desire is. All of that will be in a better place if we are successful. If we’re not successful, then that’s when that becomes more difficult. So let’s park that to one side and focus on the job at hand.” Next up for Sunderland is another big clash in the battle for promotion, as they travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on eighth placed Oxford United on Saturday afternoon. The Verdict This is a sensible approach for Sunderland to take, but it is also a bit of a risk. Given the Black Cats do not know what division they are playing next season, giving players contracts now, does have the potential to backfire on them. There could be players in that squad they may feel are capable of doing a job for them in League One, but not the Championship, meaning if they give them contracts now, only to get promoted, that is a space in the squad taken up, that could have been filled by a new signing. As a result, it is understandable why Neil is taking this perspective of the situation, but it could haunt them if other clubs can move quicker to seal deals with those players, before Sunderland decide they do in fact want to extend those contracts further down the line.