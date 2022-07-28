Alex Neil makes honest admission about Ross Stewart’s current situation at Sunderland

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has admitted that he believes that Ross Stewart’s situation at the club in terms of his contract will get resolved.

The Black Cats have been looking to secure a fresh agreement with the forward this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Stewart’s current contract at the Stadium of Light is set to expire in June 2023.

As a result of his impressive performances for Sunderland last season, the Scotland international has become the subject of transfer speculation in recent months.

Rangers have been touted as a potential suitor for Stewart who has also been linked with the likes of Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers.

The forward will be keen to make a positive start to life in the Championship by producing an eye-catching display against Coventry City on Sunday.

Ahead of this particular fixture, Neil has insisted that Stewart is happy at Sunderland and that the club are eager for him to stay for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about Stewart, Neil said: “Naturally, when you’ve got good players that have done well, they deserve to be rewarded.

“In terms of his contract, I’m pretty sure that something will get resolved.

“We’re eager for Ross to stay, so I don’t see there being any issue with that.

“Ross is happy, I spoke to him the other day, and he’s content with where he is.

“He’s just looking forward to the season.”

The Verdict

Although Sunderland still have plenty of time to reach an agreement with Stewart over a new deal, they could fend off interest from elsewhere if they reach a breakthrough in terms of their negotiations.

Given that Neil has suggested that the forward is content at the club, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he does go on to sign a lucrative new contract.

For Sunderland’s sake, they will be hoping that Stewart will be able to replicate the performances that he produced in League One last season in the Championship during the upcoming campaign.

As well as scoring 26 goals at this level, the forward also managed to provide five assists for his team-mates.