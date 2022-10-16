Alex Neil makes exciting claim about Stoke City player on loan from Chelsea

Alex Neil returned to former club Preston North End with his Stoke City side yesterday and was able to come away victorious with a 2-0 win.

It was a comfortable performance for the Potters who has 18 shots, six of which were on target whilst their opponents failed to register a single shot on target.

Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell were the players who got the goals for Stoke but it was defender Dujon Sterling who caught Neil’s eye during the game.

The 22-year-old joined Stoke on loan from Chelsea this summer and played against a side yesterday who had considered making him a Lilywhite over the summer.

Sterling did well to deal with Emil Riis and Neil admitted to Lancashire Live: “Dujon Sterling, you’ve seen the one where Emil Riis tries to knock it towards the end. In this division, I reckon Emil Riis runs away from them 99% of the time.

“Dujon, for me, is arguably one of the best one-on-one defenders I’ve seen. There are very few players who get past him – he is strong, powerful and determined.”

As it stands Sterling has made four appearances for Stoke this season, all under Neil’s management and following his glowing verdict, you’d expect to see plenty more of him this season.

The Verdict:

Despite being young, Sterling is a player with plenty of quality and strength which makes him hard to get past for attacking players.

The fact that Neil thinks of him so highly means this loan spell will only be a positive one for him and so long as he continues to work hard, he will be given the stage to show what he can do this season.

For Preston they no doubt will have felt as though they lost out not getting the defender over summer after the performance he put in to stop Emil Riis showing any real threat going forward.

At 22-years-old, Alex Neil’s verdict could mean Sterling will be on his way to the top soon enough.