Alex Neil is convinced that Stoke City have become one of the strongest sides in the Championship.

The Potters boss believes that his team are well on their way to being able to fight at the top of the table.

Recent form has led to a rise in optimism around the Bet365 Stadium.

Can Stoke win promotion to the Premier League?

A 5-1 hammering of Sunderland in March has been the highlight of a strong run of performances for the team that saw the team get through the month unbeaten.

While a promotion place this season is now highly unlikely, the 41-year-old has claimed there is no reason that the team can’t target a top six finish in the next campaign.

Neil has also praised his players for adapting to the loss of key players in the transfer market, with Harry Souttar’s departure in January being the biggest of all.

“It’s probably more performance [driving optimism],” said Neil, via the Stoke Sentinel.

“We spoke about this regularly right at the start.

“My job is to fix performance first because if you look after performance then results will come.

“We’ve all seen teams that have picked up a couple of results but you know by the way they’re playing that it’s not going to be long before it’s draw, loss, draw, maybe win the next one.

“Our performances, in my opinion, over the last two months have suggested that there’s no fluke attached to it, we’ve not ground anything out, there doesn’t look like there’s going to be a drop off physically or mentally from us.

“We’re not going to perform well every single game.

“There will be games when we’re under par because naturally that happens and sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition.

“However, I think in the remaining games I don’t see any drop off from where we’ve been and I don’t see any reasons why there would be.

“We might lose a couple of players which might impact it but we have lost a couple of players and it hasn’t impacted it.

“I think, at the moment, we’re in the stages of building something really good.

“We want to try to keep the core of that and then add the other bits we feel as if we need.

“Once we get to that point I don’t think there’s any reason why we shouldn’t be one of the strongest teams.”

What will dictate Stoke winning promotion?

Neil’s start to life at Stoke wasn’t the best, but it is hard to argue against their recent run of form.

Performances have certainly improved and things now look to be back on track at the club.

Recruitment this summer will be key to any potential promotion push, but there is now reason for optimism with Neil at the helm.

The team had responded well to losing such a key player in January in Souttar, which also bodes well for the potential of this side.