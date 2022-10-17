Alex Neil makes bold claim over Stoke City man ahead of Rotherham clash

Alex Neil has heaped praise on ‘Premier League level’ Tyrese Campbell as the Stoke City man looks to continue his good form against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has had terrible luck with injuries over the years that restricted his progress after a bright start to his career with the Potters.

And, whilst this season had been a frustrating one at points for Campbell, he has started to show his undoubted talent in recent games, registering a goal and an assist in the last two games, which the Potters have won.

Such form has pleased Neil, who explained which area of Campbell’s game that he feels the forward needs to improve, as he claimed to Stoke-On-Trent Live that he has certain abilities that belong in the top-flight.

“I’ve spoken about fitness levels to him significantly because Tyrese Campbell has got Premier League athleticism, he’s rapid, he’s strong, he’s powerful; he’s got Premier League level finishing, certainly on his left foot, he’s an incredible finisher.

“When you combine those two traits, it’s my job to make sure I set a structure up enough to utilise those qualities but be part of the team and do work for the team as well as showing us what he can do.”

Have any of these 20 current or ex-Stoke City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Erik Pieters Yes No

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Neil as there’s no doubt that Campbell is a quick, powerful forward who also has a brilliant left foot and technical quality that makes him a real threat in the final third.

So, he’s right to hype the player up but he is also quick to point out that there are still areas of Campbell’s game that need to improve.

The youngster will acknowledge that too and he could be under the right manager now to help him fulfil that potential.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.