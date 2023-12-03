Highlights Stoke City boss Alex Neil acknowledges the anger and frustration of supporters after their late loss against Plymouth Argyle.

Stoke's poor results in recent games has put Neil under pressure.

They currently sit in 20th place.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has admitted that he expected supporters to be angry and frustrated following their late loss against Plymouth Argyle, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live after yesterday's game.

Heading into this game, Neil was already under pressure, with fans travelling down in midweek to see their side lose 4-2 against Queens Park Rangers.

Considering how poor Marti Cifuentes' side have been at home in the past year or so, the Potters will be extremely frustrated not to have taken a point or three away from Loftus Road.

They had been 2-1 up in the English capital, but three goals from the hosts late on sealed an impressive victory for QPR who are now on the right path in their quest to drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

Stoke fans faced another long journey this weekend as they made the trip to Devon, hoping to see their side turn around their fortunes.

And it looked as though they were going to make amends for midweek, with Tyrese Campbell putting the visitors in front.

The Pilgrims were level before the half-time whistle though - and they scored a late winner in the 97th minute through Adam Randell - summing up what has been a dreadful start to the season for the Potters.

They rebuild their squad in the summer, with plenty of new faces coming in.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

But that hasn't managed to improve their fortunes so far - and they could become involved in a relegation battle if they aren't careful.

What did Alex Neil say about Stoke City's loss against Plymouth Argyle?

Neil put himself in the away supporters' shoes after the game at Home Park.

He said: "If you travel all the way down here, it’s a long way, and then you lose the game in the 96th minute especially after we’ve had some really good opportunities to win the game then there's going to be anger, there's going to be frustration.

Related These 3 Stoke City players have just a month to prove they are worth keeping around in January The transfer window is fast approaching, and the Potters may have to trim their squad if they want to make any more new signings

"That's par for the course in football."

The Potters will now be hoping to respond by securing three points against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, who have shown promising signs under Danny Rohl.

Could Alex Neil's future be in danger after Stoke City's loss against Plymouth Argyle?

The Potters are currently sitting in 20th place and that isn't acceptable.

Even though many new players arrived in the summer, it's been three months since the window closed and Neil needs to be getting better results out of his team.

He will know that better than anyone else.

It remains to be seen whether he can handle this pressure and come back stronger.

If he can't, it may only be a matter of time before he is sacked. He should get Saturday to try and turn things around, but if he loses, Stoke's board may need to consider a managerial change.