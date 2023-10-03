Highlights Stoke City's manager, Alex Neil, understands the fans' frustration when the team is not getting results.

Despite some disappointing defeats, Neil is determined to turn things around and wants the fans to support him and the club.

Because he has a new squad, Neil should be a decent amount of time to prove his worth before any decisions on his future are made.

Stoke City manager Alex Neil has admitted that he understands the Potters' supporters' discontent when they aren't getting results, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

Coming into this season, there was real optimism at the bet365 Stadium, not just because they cleared some players out who were surplus to requirements but also because they managed to bring in some talented additions.

Having been stuck in midtable for much of their five-year stay in the Championship so far, things needed to change and many believed that those changes would come this term, with the Potters previously showing a bit of promise under Neil despite the fact he wasn't hugely successful last term.

Taking over from Michael O'Neill, it even looked like he wasn't too far off being sacked at one point before managing to turn things around.

How have Stoke City got on during the 2023/24 campaign?

Some of these defeats have been understandable, especially their away losses against Ipswich Town and Norwich City because both have made positive starts to the season, especially the former who are at the top end of the time along with the likes of Leicester City and other talented teams.

Other defeats, however, have been disappointing and there was even booing during the latter stages of last month when a couple of the Hull goals went in at the bet365 Stadium.

Thankfully for Neil and his men, they managed to turn things around in their next game against Bristol City, but that was a tough test as well.

They were 2-0 down within 15 minutes at Ashton Gate and at that point, it looked as though Neil may have been edging closer to the sack. But goals from Mehdi Leris, Sead Haksabanovic and teenager Nathan Lowe helped them to turn the game around against Nigel Pearson's men.

What did Alex Neil say involving Stoke City supporters?

Ahead of tonight's clash against Southampton, who beat Leeds United on Saturday, plenty of Stoke supporters will be hoping for another three points.

And manager Neil is desperate to have their backing, despite believing that he can continue to cope with the ups and downs of football management.

He told Stoke-on-Trent Live: "I’ve done this long enough, as you can see, and I’ve had a lot said about me in my time and it’s not going to faze me.

"I’ve got to focus on what I’ve got at hand which is to get the players prepared and try to win the next game.

"One million per cent, I want the fans to be behind me, to be behind the club. If they’re unhappy, it’s because we’re not getting results and I understand that.

"It’s my job to redouble my efforts and make sure we get to that point as quick as we can."

How much longer should Alex Neil be given to prove his worth at Stoke City?

Considering his squad is still new, there has to be patience.

The Potters will have been hoping to be in a better position by now.

However, things will take time and Neil should be given another international break to put his stamp on the squad.

If things aren't looking great by the time December comes around, you feel the Potters will have the license to get rid because he will have had a decent amount of time to get his team on track.

But making a rash call on Neil's future now shouldn't be on the agenda.