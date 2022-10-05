Alex Neil makes admission about his tactics at Stoke City

Following Michael O’Neill’s departure at Stoke City earlier this season, Alex Neil arrived at the Bet365 Stadium hoping to turn things around.

However, results haven’t been the most positive under the new boss with one win, two draws, and two losses so far.

What’s more, last weekend they were on the wrong end of a 4-0 defeat against Watford and now face two more tough games – facing Burnley tonight before taking on league leaders Sheffield United at the weekend.

However, Neil isn’t sure if he has the players that allow him to execute the way he wants to play as he told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “My job is quite straightforward. We’ve got a squad that’s been put together with, if I’m being brutally honest, there’s a lack of wide players, isn’t there?

“If I had the appetitive to go to a 4-3-3 we don’t have any wide players really. We have Tariqe Fosu, who is arguably the one wide player we’ve got in the squad. Beyond that, the rest are really wing-backs or full-backs. In that respect, it becomes more difficult.

“My job is to come in and look at the tools I’ve got available in terms of the players and try to come up with a system that suits them to perform to their maximum so we can get results. That’s what my job is.

“I’ve been at other clubs and every single one I’ve been at my team has played in different ways. You get managers who say they have a way they want their team to play but that only happens if you have three, four, five windows.

“The fact is I’ve got to look at where we are. I might have a long-term plan in my head for when we get to a certain point but that is a long-term plan and what I’ve got to do is deal with what we have at the moment and try to get them performing as best we can.”

The Verdict

You can understand Neil’s frustration and so far it has looked fairly clear that he is struggling to find his feet at Stoke.

However, as the boss says himself, as the manager is it his job to try and find a way that works and suits the players he currently has and given the Potters made a number of signings over the summer transfer window, he should be able to do this.

Neil pointed out that he has played different formations at different clubs so this week as his side face some tough games, he may want to consider a more defensive line-up to try and help protect his side.

Over time, the manager will be able to develop his own style and team but the main thing currently is the results and he has to find a way to get these out of what he has.