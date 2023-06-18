For the fifth year in a row, Stoke City finished in a mid-table position in the Championship - a place in which they are struggling to get out of after so many seasons.

The Potters however are seemingly in a much better place compared to years gone by, with Alex Neil's appointment last August replacing Michael O'Neill in the dugout being followed by a major restructure behind the scenes.

That has included the club's financial situation looking far more healthier than it has done since they were relegated to the Championship, meaning Neil and co should be able to strengthen the squad significantly this summer.

It's not just on the pitch though where Neil wants to add individuals - it's off the pitch too.

Rory Delap and John O'Shea have left the club's first-team coaching staff in recent months, leaving Neil's supporting cast looking pretty empty, and Crewe Alexandra assistant Alex Morris was someone linked recently to come in and join City.

However, a new name has emerged as a potential incoming at the Bet365 Stadium, and he's someone that should be familiar to Stoke fans.

Paul Gallagher wanted by Alex Neil at Stoke City

Having played for Stoke in two separate loan spells in the 2005-06 season and then in 2008, featuring 47 times and scoring 12 goals, Paul Gallagher could be returning to the club as a coach.

That is according to Alan Nixon, who has claimed on Patreon that the ex-Scotland international could be set to re-unite with Neil.

Neil of course managed Gallagher when he was at Preston North End and was a key player in his midfield for the near four years he was in charge at Deepdale, and he now wants to link up with him once again but as part of his Stoke coaching staff.

What is Paul Gallagher's current situation?

Following his retirement from playing in 2021, Gallagher stepped into the position of first-team coach at PNE, assisting then-manager Frankie McAvoy as he had been doing for the final few months of his playing days after he got injured.

He'd spent time coaching the club's under-16's in the year prior and when McAvoy was replaced in the dugout by Ryan Lowe, he kept Gallagher in his staff - although in that regard he is second in command to assistant manager Mike Marsh.

Gallagher could now be tempted to try something different after so many years at North End and he is quite clearly wanted elsewhere by Neil.