Alex Neil issues verdict on Sunderland forward’s Championship adaptation

Alex Neil has backed Ross Stewart to handle the pressure of moving up to the Championship.

The Sunderland striker was essential to the team gaining promotion to the second tier last season.

Stewart scored 24 goals as the Black Cats secured a 5th place finish in the League One table. Play-off victory earned the club a place back in the second division.

Neil has now backed his star striker to make a smooth transition to playing at a higher level.

The 41-year-old believes the Scot can maintain his role as a talismanic figure as the team looks to be competitive at a higher level.

The club’s pre-season friendly with Rangers was abandoned after 45 minutes on Saturday following a power outage, which the team boss was unhappy with.

“It was disappointing, really, because minutes are important for us now and what it has done is set us back a little bit because 90 minutes for a lot of those players was going to be crucial and we didn’t manage to get them,” said Neil, via Glasgow Times.

“What I can take from it is that I thought our performance for the 45 minutes was really good against a strong Rangers team. I thought we were the better side, so for me that was really pleasing.

“I know how good Rangers can be. I have seen them over the years. I thought our lads applied themselves really well.

“It is a different level that we are going to be testing ourselves at [going into the Championship] but Ross did great for us last year and he will go into the season with real confidence based on how he did last season.

“I don’t think any of us have any concerns in that sense. But obviously the proof will be in the pudding and we will see how we go.”

The club spent four seasons in the third tier before eventually earning promotion to the Championship.

Neil took over the side midway through the campaign having replaced Lee Johnson as the club’s manager.

He is now preparing the first team squad ahead of the new season, which gets underway later this month as Sunderland welcome the visit of Coventry City to the Stadium of Light on July 31.

The Verdict

Stewart played a crucial role in the team gaining promotion, and generally played excellently all campaign.

There is little reason why he cannot carry that level of performance over to the Championship.

Sunderland will have done well to keep him at the club beyond the summer transfer window, with promotion likely playing a key role.

This is now a great chance for Stewart to prove himself at a high level after a disappointing stint in Scotland before arriving in Sunderland.