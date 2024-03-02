Highlights Reflecting positively on his time at Sunderland, Alex Neil praised the club and fans for their support during their promotion push.

Neil's successful stint at the Black Cats saw him guide the team to a Championship promotion after facing pressure to deliver results.

Despite his departure and controversial move to Stoke City, Neil remains open to a potential return to Sunderland, although fan support may be a hurdle.

Alex Neil insists he only has positive memories from his time at Sunderland as he reflected on their promotion to the Championship under his guidance.

Alex Neil’s short Sunderland stint

The Scotsman was appointed as the Black Cats’ head coach in 2022 when they were in League One, inheriting a side that were firmly in the mix for promotion, but there was huge pressure to reach the Championship.

And, after two years of failure, Neil was the man to get the side back to the second tier, as they beat Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley to win the play-offs.

Despite their promotion, Neil would depart shortly into the next season, as he made the controversial decision to leave for Stoke City, something that angered the Sunderland supporters.

The manner of his exit meant the former Norwich chief came in for fierce criticism when he faced Sunderland with the Potters, and it’s fair to say he’s still not a popular figure on Wearside.

Alex Neil's Sunderland Record Time in Charge Games Played W D L 11 February 2022 to 28 August 2022 24 12 9 3

Alex Neil praises Sunderland fans

Neil’s time at the Stadium of Light has been back in the spotlight in recent weeks, as the latest series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die was released on Netflix, which covers that successful promotion push.

Therefore, the 42-year-old was asked about his time at the club, and, speaking to BBC Norfolk, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Neil was full of praise for all connected to Sunderland.

“Listen, incredible, and I’ve got nothing but great memories at Sunderland. We lost I think it was our second game against MK Dons at home, and then I think we didn’t lose in 20 matches.

“The story wasn’t too dissimilar to Norwich to be honest. I think the Norwich story, I think we won 17 games out of 23/24. It wasn’t too dissimilar in terms of what we needed to do, we got to the play-off final and were really competent.

“The semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, although it wasn’t as close rivals as the likes of Ipswich, it was equally tense, two well-matched teams. We managed to find a way to get ourselves through it and go and get promoted. As I say, wonderful club, absolute die-hard fans, great memories.”

Alex Neil open to Sunderland return

It’s been a tough campaign for the Black Cats, as they face a major battle to reach the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray was surprisingly replaced by Michael Beale as head coach in December, but the former Rangers chief lasted just two months in charge, with assistant Mike Dodds overseeing things for the remainder of the season.

Then, the hierarchy will make a permanent appointment, and it has been claimed that Neil would be interested in returning to the club. He is without a club since losing his job at Stoke, although he is not the only manager to struggle at the Bet365 Stadium.

It seems highly unlikely that Neil will be seriously considered for the role, and, as mentioned, it’s certainly not an appointment that would go down well with the fans.