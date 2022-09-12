Alex Neil issues Stoke City team news ahead of Hull City clash

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has issued a team news update ahead of the Potters’ away clash with Hull City tomorrow night.

It was short but sweet from the Potters boss when asked if there was any injury concerns for his side heading into the Championship match.

“Dwight’s [Gayle] trained this week and he should be ok.” Neil explained, via StokeonTrentLive.

“Nick Powell has had no adverse affects.

“Sam Clucas has still got a hamstring problem.

“Unfortunately probably not [no other positive news in terms of injuries], no. Nothing has really changed on that front.”

As per StokeonTrentLive, Josh Tymon, Gavin Kilkenny, Josh Laurent, Harry Souttar, Harry Clark and Dujon Sterling are all close to returning to fitness, but boss Neil would not commit to whether any would be back in time for the weekend’s clash with QPR.

Elsewhere in his press conference, Neil cast his verdict on the Potters midweek opponents.

“Hull are a dangerous team.” the Potters boss said, via StokeonTrentLive.

“They’re quite loose, which makes them dangerous.

“They’re one of the bottom teams in the league for getting the ball back, I think a lot of teams have had a lot of possession against them but they’ve got a goal scorer who’s scored seven in seven, I think, and they’ve defended well in most of the games I’ve seen.

“I don’t think there’s any shame in losing to Sheffield United because they are one of the best teams in the league for me.”

Hull vs Stoke is scheduled for a 7:45pm kick-off UK time tomorrow (13/09) evening.

The Verdict

On the whole, a rather positive update from Alex Neil ahead of the Hull City clash.

With Dwight Gayle and Nick Powell set to be in contention, the Potters attack will be all the better for it.

Meanwhile, Neil is clear of the threat that Hull City possess and the damage they can do this season.

As such, Neil will be wary of having plenty of the ball but creating very little with it at the MKM Stadium tomorrow evening.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see how the Potters boss goes about not falling into the same trap that other teams have this season.