Alex Neil issues rallying call to Sunderland’s supporters as Gillingham clash looms

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has urged the club’s supporters to back the team in what is set to be a defining period in their season.

With seven games left to play, the Black Cats are currently facing a fight to secure a place in the top-six.

As a result of Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Cheltenham Town last weekend, the Black Cats slipped out of the play-off places.

Set to face Gillingham on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see whether Sunderland are able to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

Neil’s side were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Lincoln City earlier this month and thus will be determined to seal victory at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Considering that Gillingham are currently in a fight for survival, they will be keen to claim a positive result in this fixture and thus Sunderland cannot really afford to underestimate them.

Ahead of this clash, Neil has decided to send a rallying call to the club’s fans.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Neil said: “We have got to throw caution to the wind in terms of how we approach the match, and make sure we have no regrets because you don’t want to walk in after any game and think you’ve left anything in the tank.

“That goes for the supporters as well.

“Give us your backing because the next seven games are absolutely crucial.”

The Verdict

Sunderland’s supporters will be desperate to see their side finally secure a return to the Championship later this year via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

However, given that the Black Cats are not guaranteed to secure a place in the play-offs, the club’s players will need to step up to the mark in the coming weeks.

By securing all three points on Saturday, Sunderland could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming fixtures.

Set to travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle in April, Sunderland’s chances of extending their season past the regular 46 game mark could hinge on the outcome of these games.