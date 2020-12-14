Alex Neil issues his verdict on Barnsley ahead of Preston North End’s midweek clash

Preston North End travel to Barnsley tomorrow in the Sky Bet Championship, with Alex Neil admitting that it will be a tough game for the club as they seek to move up the league standings during the festive period.

The Lilywhites have only picked up two victories in their last five league games, whilst the Tykes have won three of their previous five league outings, meaning that Tuesday’s clash could be particularly tough to call.

Barnsley have begun to really solidify their Championship status after staying up on the final day of last season and will pose a stern test for the Deepdale club this week.

And Neil is under no illusions as to how tough the game will be, with the former Norwich City boss stating the following to the club’s media channels:

AN on Barnsley: “It will be tough. Last year in this division served them well, when you get promoted you want to stay in the division and build. They have gained some experience with some players and they have a system at the moment which suits them.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 14, 2020

Preston ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners in their last clash with the Tykes and boast the better of the head to head record between the two sides, having won 24 times against their upcoming midweek opponents.

The Verdict

I have to agree with Neil here, Barnsley have really begun to discover their true potential at Championship level following a tough campaign last time out and I fully expect them to finish a lot higher this time round.

The main threat to the Preston backline will undoubtedly be posed by Cauley Woodrow, with the striker having already hit seven goals for the Tykes so far this season.

If the Lilywhites can keep him quiet they may well stand a chance of achieving a positive result from what has proven to be tough ground for many an away side this term.

Overall I do think this game is too close to call and as a result I am expecting to see a score draw between the two sides on Tuesday.