Alex Neil issues future prediction concerning Sunderland star man

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has predicted that star forward Ross Stewart will get a chance for the Scotland national team in the future.

The 25-year-old is League One’s leading scorer this term, having bagged 22 goals and two assists, but was not included in Steve Clarke’s most recent international squad – with the likes of Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, and Jacob Brown preferred to him.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Neil has reflected on the Black Cats striker’s omission and suggested that he believes the target man will get his chance in the future.

He said: “I’m sure Scotland will be keeping tabs on all the Scottish players.

“I think John Carver was at one of our recent matches, and I’m sure he was taking a look at Ross and any other players on the day. Steve [Clarke] has a lot to choose from and he will make his best choice, but Ross has done himself no harm whatsoever this season with the amount of goals he has scored and how well he has played.

“I can foresee, going forward, Ross getting an opportunity but that will be Steve’s decision.”

After a barren few weeks by his own standards, Stewart has been back in form since mid-February – scoring four times and adding an assist in the last six games.

The powerful forward looks to be pivotal to Sunderland’s hopes of promotion this term and his goals are a key factor in why they sit sixth in League One at the moment.

Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Sunderland players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 68 England caps, Premier League winner, 79 Sunderland apps Darren Bent Jermain Defoe Jordan Henderson Jack Colback

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Neil here. If Stewart carries this season’s form into 2022/23 and beyond, then you feel his time in Clarke’s squad will come.

Sunderland fans will likely be in two minds about the striker’s omission this month.

They’ll no doubt want to see one of their star players rewarded with a chance at international level and it could be a real boost in confidence for him.

But, equally, losing him to injury at this point in the current campaign would be catastrophic and so they may be happy that he’s staying with Neil’s squad.