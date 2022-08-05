Alex Neil issues confident message about Ross Stewart at Sunderland

Following a successful season last year, Sunderland are now competing in the Championship and hoping to retain their place in the second tier.

Whilst the Black Cats have plenty of experience at the top end of football, following a four year stay in League One, it will no doubt take some adjustment to take the step back up.

However, given how well some players did last season, they will no doubt be able to produce quality in the Championship too.

Ross Stewart was one player who had a brilliant season for his side last year as he contributed 26 goals in 49 league appearances and manager Alex Neil has backed him to have another good season as he told the Chronicle: “I think to replicate 26 goals at Championship level would be an incredible achievement because there are not many strikers who are capable of that.

“Equally, we need to create enough chances for Ross to get his goals. He had a phenomenal year last year, he will be really looking forward to this season – and rightly so.

“Ross will want to score as many goals as he can. What he is really mobile, he’s 6ft 4in, he’s very good in the air, his link-up is getting better and better all the time, and his movement in the box is great. I’m sure that if we can provide chances for Ross, he’ll score goals.”

The Verdict:

Ross Stewart has shown his quality as a player and whilst it’s unrealistic to think he would reach the same levels as he did last season when taking the step up, there’s no reason he can’t still have a good season for this level.

As Neil points out though, it’s a team effort and the team do need to play in a way that provides the striker with the chances he can put away to get his goal tally up.

Since last season, Stewart has developed different areas of his game making him more versatile to have in a side which should increase the ways in which he is able to contribute to his side’s attacks.

He will no doubt have to work hard but his manager clearly has faith in his abilities to succeed this season.