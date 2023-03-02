Latest News
Alex Neil issues admission on his time at Sunderland as Stadium of Light return looms with Stoke City
Transfer windows can be full of thrills and spills, but in the final week of the summer window in 2022, Sunderland fans did not expect to lose their manager at the time to a Championship rival.
That is exactly what happened though as Alex Neil, just six months after being appointed at the Stadium of Light, swapped Wearside for Staffordshire as he took up the vacancy at Stoke City, just days after he guided the Black Cats to a 1-0 victory at the Bet365 Stadium.
Having guided Sunderland to promotion back to the Championship just a few months prior after a four-year exile in League One, Neil was seemingly gearing up for an exciting season in charge of the club and they were sitting in the play-off spots after five matches of the campaign.
However, Neil still opted to join Stoke, with one of the key reasons given in his first interview for his switch being the ownership of the Coates family.
Six months into the job at the Potters, it hasn’t been the most successful of times for Neil with just 11 wins in 31 matches and a 35.5 per cent win percentage, with Stoke currently sitting in 17th position in the table and are some nine points behind his former club.
Neil is set for a hostile reception upon his first return to the Stadium of Light since his move when he takes his Stoke side to the North East on Saturday afternoon, but perhaps in an effort to diffuse some of the anger in the build-up he has opened up on his time at Sunderland and how good it was.
“In terms of how I left, people will attach their own narrative to that,” Neil said in his pre-match press conference, via Stoke’s YouTube channel.
“The one thing I’ll say about Sunderland is that I feel extremely privileged to have been given the opportunity to manage that club.
“We had great success there in terms of winning at Wembley and I loved my time there. It was a great time in my career.
“I remember it fondly, people will have their own opinion on differing things but I don’t think anyone knows all the variables attached to it and I’m certainly not going to get involved in that.”
The Verdict
No matter how much Neil says he enjoyed his time on Wearside, it will not stop the boos raining down on him come Saturday afternoon.
It’s easy to say that Sunderland fans should just focus on their own team and the good job that Tony Mowbray is doing, but Neil had achieved success at the Black Cats in such a short period of time and supporters were excited to see where they were going with him in charge.
So for him to leave the club like he did just a few games into the season was a particularly tough one to take – especially when Sunderland are seen as historically a bigger club than Stoke by their fanbase and perhaps a more progressive and promising one with what has been going on behind the scenes.
There may be some secret regrets by Neil considering the league positions of the club and the fact that Stoke had to cash in on a star player in Harry Souttar in January, but there is definite bad blood when it comes to how Sunderland’s fans feel and we will see that this weekend.