Alex Neil issues admission on his time at Sunderland as Stadium of Light return looms with Stoke City

Transfer windows can be full of thrills and spills, but in the final week of the summer window in 2022, Sunderland fans did not expect to lose their manager at the time to a Championship rival.

That is exactly what happened though as Alex Neil, just six months after being appointed at the Stadium of Light, swapped Wearside for Staffordshire as he took up the vacancy at Stoke City, just days after he guided the Black Cats to a 1-0 victory at the Bet365 Stadium.

Having guided Sunderland to promotion back to the Championship just a few months prior after a four-year exile in League One, Neil was seemingly gearing up for an exciting season in charge of the club and they were sitting in the play-off spots after five matches of the campaign.

However, Neil still opted to join Stoke, with one of the key reasons given in his first interview for his switch being the ownership of the Coates family.

Six months into the job at the Potters, it hasn’t been the most successful of times for Neil with just 11 wins in 31 matches and a 35.5 per cent win percentage, with Stoke currently sitting in 17th position in the table and are some nine points behind his former club.

Neil is set for a hostile reception upon his first return to the Stadium of Light since his move when he takes his Stoke side to the North East on Saturday afternoon, but perhaps in an effort to diffuse some of the anger in the build-up he has opened up on his time at Sunderland and how good it was.

“In terms of how I left, people will attach their own narrative to that,” Neil said in his pre-match press conference, via Stoke’s YouTube channel.