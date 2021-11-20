Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Alex Neil in disguise’ – These Preston North End fans react as McEvoy makes changes for Cardiff clash

22 mins ago

Preston North End will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon at Deepdale after going into the final international break of 2021 under a massive cloud following a defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Optimism was high heading to Trentside after a stunning win just days prior against AFC Bournemouth, but the wheels fell off at the City Ground.

A 3-0 defeat sent the majority of the fanbase into despair and the fallout continued days later as club captain Alan Browne criticised supporters who heckled Brad Potts off the field following his second half substitution.

Craig Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale have tried to reassure fans that the club is in a good place but only wins now will help that and North End return to home comforts this afternoon where they haven’t lost in the league since the opening day of the season.

They come up against a Cardiff City side though with renewed confidence under new manager Steve Morison, and Frankie McAvoy will have had a selection headache on who to replace the suspended Ben Whiteman with in midfield.

It is Ryan Ledson who takes his place but Alan Browne has also come in for Daniel Johnson, with Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham also coming in for Brad Potts and Josh Earl.

North End fans have been reacting to the four changes – let’s see what they are saying.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

