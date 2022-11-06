Alex Neil hints at tactical tweak as Stoke City’s poor form continues

Stoke City fell to another home defeat as Alex Neil’s men lost 2-1 to Birmingham City on Saturday at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have won just two games at home this season and have the second-worst record on their own patch in the division.

And, the latest disappointing defeat has led to Neil considering a tactical change as they were punished for their mistakes once again.

An error from Phil Jagielka let Scott Hogan in to score the opener while a poor decision from Joe Bursik gave Harlee Dean the chance to get the second before Lewis Baker pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about the possible changes, Neil admitted: “I think there are two ways of doing it. It’s an individual thing in terms of the lads making the right choices, which I’m obviously not in control of. If you decide to head it, you head it, if you decide to take an extra touch, you take an extra touch.

“The other way is for me to not take any risks with the ball. Get the ball, get it forward and play in their half, don’t risk the ball at the back.”

It would be a drastic change for Neil who has looked to deploy a more free-flowing style that allows his team to build from the back and utilise the technical strength throughout his squad.

The former Preston and Norwich manager has been in charge since August and has so far failed to get his side going as they’ve yet to experience a ‘new manager bounce’.

This latest defeat means Stoke are 19th, just two points above a very competitive bottom three.

The Verdict

It’s yet more mistakes letting Stoke down however it would be worth questioning why this method hadn’t been deployed sooner.

Whilst Stoke boast a number of technical players, things are clearly not working right now and the number of mistakes is a worry.

Overall, it’s a concerning time for Stoke who appear to be regressing rather than progressing under their new manager, something that needs to be arrested soon before they find themselves in a battle against the drop.