Alex Neil hints at potential Sunderland summer exit

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond could be sent out on loan again this season but will get a “fair crack” to prove he’s ready to be part of the senior squad ahead of their return to the Championship, Sunderland boss Alex Neil has revealed.

The 22-year-old has spent much of the past three seasons on loan at Harrogate Town and was particularly impressive there in 2021/22 – scoring 13 times and providing six assists.

As Neil took charge in February, Diamond was not available to him in the latter part of last term but the Black Cats boss is running the rule over him in pre-season.

The winger played in the 2-0 defeat against Roma yesterday and, speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, his manager addressed his situation and indicated he could be loaned out again.

He said: “I’m assessing Jack just like I’m assessing every player at the moment.

“Obviously it will all depend on as well, what we bring in if we do bring in, in certain areas of the pitch.

“Jack will get a fair crack at it. You could see some really good bits on Wednesday [against Roma], you could see his athleticism and his pace.

“Like any young players, there are bits we need to add to his game but he’s got an appetite to learn. So it’s one where we will just see how we go for the next wee while.”

A product of the Sunderland academy, Diamond fought his way into contention under Lee Johnson in 2020/21 before being sent out on loan again last summer.

He faces competition for places on the flanks ahead of the new campaign as the Black Cats have made the loan deals for Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke permanent in the current window.

The Verdict

Diamond enjoyed a fantastic season in League Two with Harrogate in 2021/22 and there will plenty of supporters that want to see him get a go with the Sunderland first team this term.

He’s going to get a chance to prove himself in pre-season but the Black Cats are back in the Championship now and the step up from the fourth tier is not a small one.

That’s not to say the 22-year-old can’t make it but given the other options Neil has out wide and the fact that Sunderland’s main target will be staying up this term, the North East club may not feel they’re able to be too patient with him.

He still has two years left on his current deal and it could make sense for the Black Cats to look to loan him out to a League One team at least until January.