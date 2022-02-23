Alex Neil hints at plan for Sunderland’s young players

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has revealed he may look to rest some of the club’s young players moving forward.

The Black Cats have not been afraid to put faith in youth this season, both under Alex Neil and his predecessor Lee Johnson, and up until the turn of the year that had helped them launch a significant promotion push.

However, a slump in form saw Johnson sacked at the end of January and Sunderland are yet to win under their new boss.

Ross Stewart’s 92nd-minute equaliser helped them earn a point against Burton Albion last night after Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s opener but it is now six games without a win for the North East club, which has seen them slide down to sixth in the table.

Influential 20-year-old Dan Neil was omitted from the starting XI for the 1-1 draw with Burton yesterday and, speaking to Chronicle Live, the manager revealed that it may be a blueprint he follows with some of the other young players due to the minutes they’ve played this season.

“We need something to break this pattern,” said Alex Neil. “We’ve got a lot of younger lads who have played a hell of a lot of football – and when I say that, I mean this year because a lot of them haven’t even reached 50 games in their career, and there’s a lot of demands on them in terms of winning games to get us up the league.

“I managed to rest Dan Neil tonight because he fits into that category, but I’m heavy-loaded in that area so I can afford to do it.

“There are other areas on the pitch where there are no other players, so what I will probably end up doing if I do decide to change it is putting square pegs in round holes – and that is a problem in itself.

“But the way some of the lads are looking, it’s something I am going to need to consider.”

Among those that may be rested is Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, who has been a regular fixture at centre-back this season.

The Sunderland boss explained: “Callum is probably number one on the list, but the simple fact is that he is the only left-footed centre-back that we’ve got.

“The kid has played far too much football, there’s been far too much reliance on him.

“He will be a very good player, but it is extremely difficult for him at the moment.”

The Verdict

Sunderland deserve credit for their willingness to give young players a chance this season but it seems the new manager feels many of them have been given too many minutes.

Alex Neil now faces some difficult decisions in the coming matches as he is running out of time to turn the Black Cats’ slump around.

His comments last night suggest that he is going to err on the side of caution when it comes to the young players and you have to credit him for that decision.

It’s not an easy one to make but looking long term it is surely best for the players and their clubs.