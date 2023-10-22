Highlights Stoke City recorded their first home victory since August 19th, giving them reason to be cheerful after a stuttering start to the Championship campaign.

Stoke City have had a stuttering beginning to the Championship campaign, but were able to record their first home success since August 19th with a victory over head coach Alex Neil's former employers Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Potters started the day in 21st position and just two points ahead of Queens Park Rangers who occupy the final place in the relegation zone at present, but the victory over Tony Mowbray's high-flying Black Cats will give the Staffordshire outfit and their supporters' reason to be cheerful at long last.

It's no secret that following their relegation from the Premier League that City have struggled for consistency, therefore failing to live up to the expectation placed upon the club almost every season that their time to compete amongst the runners for at least a play-off place will come.

How did Stoke City perform against Sunderland?

It was Stoke who started the game on the front foot, and took the lead after just seven minutes as neat link up play between Wouter Burger and Mehdi Leris saw the ball end up in the path of Ryan Mmae, who despite Sunderland protests that a hand was used, slotted the ball to Anthony Patterson's right side.

However, just moments later and the same defensive frailties that Stoke have shown for a majority of the campaign - recording just one clean sheet so far this season - came to the fore as Jack Clarke had the freedom of the Bet365 Stadium with the simplest of finishes after Jobe Bellingham's initial effort.

Despite the setback, Neil's side continued to create the clearer openings, and they claimed their just rewards minutes into the second half as Luke McNally scored his first goal at Championship level after heading home a Daniel Johnson corner.

Patience is a virtue

In what has largely been an underwhelming start to the season for Stoke after a summer which saw a high turnover of players, with 18 new faces coming into the club, Neil has thanked the loyal Stoke fans for their patience as the side look to turn a corner following the international break.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

“We had 11 players on the pitch and some had previously had no time together on the pitch, some had maybe spent 45 minutes together. I think you can see that we’re very much a team in transition. That’s frustrating for me because in the Championship you have to win games. I understand that." Neil told the Stoke Sentinel.

The Scot also believes that whilst the crowd's frustration is understandable, their expectation following a summer of such change is met with realism.

“Our fans have been great with us against Southampton, Leicester and again today and I think they understand where we are as a club. It can sometimes be frustrating because you want your club to win every game, you want to be really successful, you want to push on and be further up the league and naturally we want to be further up the league than what we are.

“But I think we need to recognise where we currently are and that we do have great potential. I thought today for large spells, particularly in the first half, I thought we were very good. Then I thought again once we scored the second goal, for probably about a 15, 20-minute spell, I thought we were very good and probably should have finished the game off." He added.

What next for Stoke City?

Stoke moved up a place following the victory over Sunderland, and could potentially climb as high as 14th in midweek depending on how results fall for them.

However, their next fixture presents one of the toughest challenges throughout the Championship, as Daniel Farke brings his in-form Leeds side to the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.