Alex Neil gives verdict on what Sunderland need to focus in the Championship as Coventry clash looms

Following promotion via the play-offs last season, Sunderland are now preparing for life in the Championship which kicks off against Coventry City this weekend.

The Black Cats have made some good additions to their side in preparation for the new season suffering defeat against Accrington Stanley in their penultimate pre-season game, showed Alex Neil his side still have work to do.

A 2-1 defeat isn’t the end of the world for the side although they did have a number of chances in the first half which they failed to capitalise on.

Sunderland now face one more pre-season against Hartlepool United this evening in which they hope they can put it right as their manager is keen for his side to learn from their mistakes insisting they can’t afford to do this in the Championship.

Speaking to Sunderland Echo, Neil said: “The goalkeeper had a really good game but equally, there were some gilt-edged chances that we didn’t take.

“And what we will find this season much more so than in League One, goals change games.

“You can play as well as you like but what happens is, if you concede it allows the opposition to sit in as a pack and hit you at the counter. Teams at this level are going to be very good at doing that.

“Similarly, if you’re not performing well but you get the first goal, it allows us to do likewise.

“So moving up to the next level, that [finishing] is going to be vitally important for us.”

The Verdict:

Alex Neil is a man who knows the Championship well and pre-season is about preparing his side for the shift between the second tier and League One where they spent four years.

The squad looks in fairly good shape ahead of the weekend and now it’s about getting the mindset and game plans right so they don’t make any mistakes that could cost them games.

The good news for them is that they only lost by one goal without taking their chances showing they are able to create a lot and defend fairly well.

With a week to go until the new season though, the Black Cats will be looking to work hard on their finishing this week in the hope that they can come out against Coventry and get off to a winning start to life in the Championship.