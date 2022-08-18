Alex Neil gives verdict on what has improved “dramatically” with Ross Stewart at Sunderland this season

Ross Stewart was a core part of the Sunderland squad last season scoring 26 goals in 49 appearances as the Black Cats gained promotion to the Championship.

As is always the case following promotion, the striker was given the challenge to prove he could play as well in the league above and it seems the player has adapted well so far.

Just four games into the season, Stewart already has four goals to his name and manager Alex Neil feels he’s at the top of his game.

Reflecting on his performance last night as the Black Cats faced their first loss of the season against Sheffield United, Neil told the Chronicle: “I think Ross’ link-up has improved dramatically from last year.

“He could run channels, he could score goals, but I think he is an all-round number nine now, isn’t he? He can link it, he can run, he can score, he’s good in the air, he can take it in and link it for you and you can work off him.

“Yeah, he’s a top player.”

There’s a long season ahead but fans will no doubt be encouraged by their player’s strong early form and hopeful he can have as much impact as he did last season.

The Verdict:

There’s no doubt that Ross Stewart is a player with quality shown by the number of goals he was able to get last season.

However, a step up to the Championship can always be a difficult adjustment yet the striker seems to have adapted to life rather seamlessly which is encouraging for the year ahead.

Alex Neil is clearly impressed with the way his striker’s skill has come on in the past year and it seems as though he is eager to work hard to deliver the higher standards he can.

For Stewart it’s now about keeping that level up and having as much of an impact he can on the pitch.