Alex Neil gives verdict on Sunderland’s transfer tussle to land 22-year-old this summer

Alex Neil did a brilliant job with Sunderland last season and after achieving promotion to the Championship, the boss will be hoping his side can push up the table next year.

The Black Cats have done some decent business so far and recently they announced the signing of Dan Ballard from Arsenal, beating other Championship clubs to the signing.

It’s a strong signing from Sunderland no doubt having acquired a player who spent last season on loan in the Championship.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil recognises the quality of his new signing and admitted that the new rules around signing foreign players has made competition for English talent increase as he told the club’s Official Media: “He fits the bill and he also knows what it takes to win, sampling success with Blackpool in the play-offs before having a year under his belt [in the Championship] with Millwall last season.

“The new regulations make it extremely difficult to bring in players from the continent, so any young British talent is at a premium and naturally, club scouting networks are all aware of the same types of players.

“It then comes down to what your project looks like and what the club itself can provide – the fan base, our stadium all of that is a massive selling point for us and it helps when we’re trying to attract players.”

The Verdict:

Sunderland did well to fight off the competition from other clubs this summer to land the signing of Ballard and it’s a big sign of intent from the club showing where they see themselves and where they aim to be.

With new regulations in place when it comes to signing players from elsewhere, you can see that the demand for the young English talent will only increase meaning every signing is automatically going to come with more competition.

Therefore, it puts more pressure on Sunderland to have a successful season in the Championship next year as it means their name and the project they have got in place will continue to mean something to prospective players.