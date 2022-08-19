Alex Neil gives Sunderland fitness update ahead of Stoke City clash

Sunderland take on Stoke City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as both sides look to get a win on the board.

The two teams have had pretty similar starts to the campaign so far with the Black Cats on five points from their opening four games, and the Potters on four points.

Indeed, it could therefore be a tightly contested affair and it’s going to be interesting to see just who comes out on top and rises up the table with three points, unless of course they cancel one another out.

In terms of team news, Sunderland boss Alex Neil has been giving an update this morning at his pre-match press conference, with him revealing that Danny Batth could be in contention to feature but that Corry Evans is more of a doubt and may miss out.

This comes from Phil Smith on Twitter:

Alex Neil says Corry Evans is a doubt for tomorrow. Danny Batth 'should be OK'.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) August 19, 2022

Carl Winchester and Dan Ballard also remain out for this one with longer-term issues.

The Verdict

Sunderland have every chance of beating Stoke City tomorrow but it will be close you would have thought.

In terms of this injury news, it’s positive to have the experience of Batth to be called upon again, whilst Evans shouldn’t be too far away from a return even if he doesn’t play tomorrow, all being well.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No