Alex Neil gives reasons for selection trend at Sunderland

Alex Neil has noticeably gone with experience over youth since stepping into the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

The intensity of their play-off push and the expectation from the stands does suggest that that is a sensible move, however there was a clear push in recruitment and selection to play younger players in Lee Johnson’s reign on Wearside.

The Black Cats have hauled themselves into a decent position in the mix and will be confident of holding off Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers in the final stretch.

Neil explained why he has leant on experience over youth so far in the role when he spoke to the Sunderland Echo.

He said: “There’s experienced players in that team, and the team today was probably far more experienced than it has been before.