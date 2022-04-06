League One News
Alex Neil gives reasons for selection trend at Sunderland
Alex Neil has noticeably gone with experience over youth since stepping into the dugout at the Stadium of Light.
The intensity of their play-off push and the expectation from the stands does suggest that that is a sensible move, however there was a clear push in recruitment and selection to play younger players in Lee Johnson’s reign on Wearside.
The Black Cats have hauled themselves into a decent position in the mix and will be confident of holding off Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers in the final stretch.
Neil explained why he has leant on experience over youth so far in the role when he spoke to the Sunderland Echo.
He said: “There’s experienced players in that team, and the team today was probably far more experienced than it has been before.
“With what’s at stake at the moment, and with the pressure and scrutiny that we’re under as a club, then I think sometimes experience is sometimes very, very important, particularly with six or seven games remaining.
“I’ve leaned on that a little bit more.
“That’s not to say that will be the case in every game between now and the end of the season, because it won’t.
“In my opinion, this job is not for an inexperienced manager.
“I think if you come into something this size, with the expectation it carries, then I think experience is absolutely crucial.
“What I lean on at the moment, at these times when I’m still learning and picking things up (about the club and players), is that I’ve been here before in different scenarios.
“It’s certainly not easy, because if it was, everybody would do it.
“But I’m doing my best, and I think we’re doing okay.”
Neil won promotion via the play-offs in his time with Norwich City and that should stand him in good stead to lock horns with any other League One manager over two legs, if they can finish in the top six.
The Verdict
A run of five wins and two draws, only conceding twice in seven games, has thrown Wycombe firmly back into contention, capitalising on Oxford United’s drop-off in form.
Sunderland have trusted experience before, and were unsuccessful in the League One play-offs in 2018/19 and 2020/21 but they have not had a manager with the track record of Neil’s in those scenarios.
Dan Neil has been the eye-catching player who has seen a sharp decrease in playing time since Alex Neil replaced Johnson, the 20-year-old midfielder has had a breakout season with the Black Cats but seems to be transitioning into a new role as an impact substitute.