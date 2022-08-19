Alex Neil gives positive transfer update as Sunderland eye further signings

Alex Neil has used his pre-match press conference on Friday morning to give an update on Sunderland’s current transfer pursuits, with him saying he’s hopeful of one or two new arrivals in the near future.

The Black Cats can be pretty pleased with the start they have made to life back in the Sky Bet Championship with them proving competitive and it is clear that they’re going to be able to give anyone a game this year in the second tier.

They’ll be looking to add another win to the board this weekend against Stoke City, then, before we head into the final days of the transfer window.

So far, Sunderland have had a decent market with a number of new arrivals, but it sounds as though Alex Neil is not done yet in terms of the incomings.

Speaking to the press this morning, he gave this update – as per Sunderland reporter James Hunter:

Alex Neil: I’m confident we’ll get one or two new signings in before the hectic part of the window. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) August 19, 2022

The Verdict

It might not be long until we see some more new faces arriving at the Stadium of Light, then, and that is always exciting for fans to hear.

It sounds as though Neil wants to get that particular business done before the final days of the window, too, and then we’ll see if Sunderland get involved in those final throes as teams and players make last minute deals.

