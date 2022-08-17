Alex Neil gives honest verdict as Sunderland prepare for Sheffield United clash

Sunderland have adjusted to life in the Championship fairly well so far with them yet to lose a game in the league.

Tonight they prepare for a trip to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

Although the Blades have won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three games, they are a strong team in the league and Bramall Lane is a tough place to visit.

Alex Neil has already admitted that the Championship is a ruthless league and when asked if he expects the ruthlessness to rise against the Blades, the boss told the Chronicle: “Yes. Especially away from home and at Bramall Lane in particular, where Sheffield United are really, really, strong.

“This will be our biggest test to date, without a doubt. What they have more than anything, Sheffield United, is experience.

“Last year they were in the Championship, but the previous two years they were in the Premier League. They have come down from the Premier League and with their parachute payments, they will expect to get out of this league, and they made the semi-finals of the play-offs last year.

“You look at Sander Berge, John Fleck, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood – that was their midfield in the Premier League when they finished eighth so they are not bad, are they? It’s going to be a tough game.”

25 questions about Sunderland’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Sunderland play in the game that relegated them from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season? Middlesbrough Swansea City Bournemouth Arsenal

The Verdict:

The Black Cats have started the season in fairly decent form but Alex Neil is right not to get ahead of himself as he knows it’s a long season ahead and there are some tough teams to face on the way.

The Blades haven’t started the season as strongly in terms of how many points they have on the board, but they have an experienced squad that competed at the top end of the table last season and will be eager to do so again this year.

It will no doubt be a tough game between the sides but Neil will be hoping his side can put in a convincing performance and come away with something.