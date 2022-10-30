Alex Neil gives his verdict on Stoke City’s squad following loss v Norwich City

Although Alex Neil looked like an exciting appointment for Stoke City earlier in the season, his time at the Bet365 Stadium has not gone to plan so far.

Earlier this month, they picked up a point against Burnley and then six points from games against Sheffield United and Preston North End with things looking like they could be on the up.

However, since then, the Potters have lost all of their following three games and now sit 19th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

This weekend, Alex Neil’s side travelled to his former club Norwich City and lost 3-1, their consolation goal coming in the 92nd minute.

The boss will be well aware that things have to change if his side want to stay away from a relegation battle this season but he believes that positive change can come from his current side as he told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “Not necessarily. If you look at us against Sheffield United we made good decisions in that game and scored three goals. We made good decisions against Preston, scored two goals, good decisions at Hull and scored three goals.

“It’s not as if it’s a continuous problem. We played Rotherham and they had one shot at goal, we had 29, they couldn’t get out of their half. We played Coventry and for 65 minutes they couldn’t get out of their half. But the difference is that we don’t damage them enough.

“We’ve all been at games when we’ve seen that happen. Unfortuntely for us it’s becoming a bit of a continous theme. That’s concerning and I have to come up with a solution.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to tell what exactly the problem is here and it feels like there are multiple parties that need to be taking responsibility for Stoke’ current league position.

With the Potters having signed so many new players over the summer transfer window, you can’t help but feel that may have had a part to play with Stoke seemingly looking like a side that are finding it hard to communicate with one another on the pitch.

There isn’t long to go until the break for the World Cup now although a number of games before then. However, if Stoke could pick up some results then they will no doubt welcome the break to revitalise themselves.