Alex Neil gives his verdict on Stoke City’s performance v Coventry City

Despite a 2-0 win against Preston North End last weekend, Stoke City’s form has dipped again having lost their two previous games.

The Potters will have no doubt felt some form of confidence as they welcomed Coventry City yesterday given they are a side in the relegation zone and finding wins hard to come by.

However, it was the Sky Blues who came out on top beating Alex Neil’s side 2-0, following up their 1-0 defeat at Rotherham United in midweek.

The result means Stoke now sit 17th in the Championship table, with 19 points from 16 games, ahead of their trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City next weekend, where a result will be even more necessary.

Despite the result, Stoke boss Alex Neil feels as though his side were the better team as he told Coventry Live: “Goals change games. I thought until the first goal went in that we were by far the better team. That’s probably as dominant as we’ve been, even if we said the same against Rotherham in mid-week.

“Against a good Coventry team I thought we were excellent, we moved the ball well, we locked them in, we didn’t let them out. For large spells they couldn’t get out of their half in the first half.

“The difficulty is that nobody really cares about that. What they care about is scoring goals and winning games.

“We didn’t carry enough of a threat, we weren’t clinical enough. When we got chances we didn’t have enough composure.

“Unlike the Rotherham game, where the goal had mitigating circumstances in the fact that we had a man off the pitch, today we made two really, really poor errors defensively for both goals. It’s a good pass from Hamer but we step out and I don’t know where we’re going. Jamie Allen gets his goal.

“The second goal, we’re two v one against a player who’s facing the wrong way who is right footed but we allow him to come back inside, open up and score.

“The difficulty we’ve got is that they are things we’ve discussed before. It’s not just by chance. We should have done better in both aspects and the game is taken away from us in those two moments. Beyond that, I don’t think Coventry had anything in the game. I thought we were the better side.

“There’s no point coming in here time after time saying that. These are the most frustrating press conferences because you come in and talk about how well you’ve done but nobody really cares because you’ve lost the game. It really is as simple as that.

“To play well there needs to be an end product. There needs to be an output which is you win points and get further up the league. You can talk about how well we’ve played in these two games all day but the fact is we’ve picked up no points.”

The Verdict:

There was good aspects to Stoke’s game against Coventry and they’re not a completely bad side. However, they are finding it hard to find their feet and build a rhythm in the league.

As Alex Neil says, at this point it’s all about the final points rather than the performance and it doesn’t matter if the Potters are playing well if it’s not backed up with points and a change in league position.

This was a great result for Coventry and as a team fighting to pick up some results, they needed this win. However, facing Norwich next will no doubt be a daunting prospect for the Potters who really need some consistency.