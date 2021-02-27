Alex Neil faces these Preston North End dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Huddersfield

Preston North End are looking to arrest a poor start to 2021 when they welcome another side in not-so decent form to Deepdale in the form of Huddersfield Town.

The Lilywhites couldn’t believe the unfortunate nature of their first half against Queens Park Rangers in midweek, squandering a number of chances in a match that finished 0-0.

But they have a big chance to get back to winning ways against the Terriers, who have won just one league game in 2021 and that was an impressive 4-1 thumping of Swansea City last week.

With big games come big decisions though – let’s look at the dilemmas Alex Neil is facing ahead of PNE’s Clash of the Roses with their Yorkshire rivals.

4-2-3-1 or 3-5-2?

Alex Neil said in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night that there will be times where he has to switch away from his tried-and-trusted 4-2-3-1 in favour of three centre-backs like he did at Blackburn Rovers.

He did just that against Huddersfield in the reverse fixture earlier in the system to match their formation, but against QPR’s 3-5-2 on Wednesday he went with a four-back and kept his wingers up the pitch.

That tactical move paid off in the first half without North End actually scoring, as they dominated for large spells.

Neil has a big decision to make on what formation he is to use today – it’s likely to be the former though.

Time to drop Browne?

Alan Browne is Preston North End’s captain – but he’s not undroppable and it may be time for him to have a spell on the bench.

The Ireland international has played 28 league games this season and has spent time at right-back this season, including in his last six games before the QPR clash in midweek.

A few of his performances there convinced Neil that he was fine in that position after selling Darnell Fisher, but he’s looked a bit unconvincing in some games too and he reverted back to midfield against the Hoops.

He didn’t pull up any trees and it could be a good chance to rest his legs and bring Jayson Molumby back into the midfield and leave Sepp van den Berg on the right-hand side of defence.

Evans or Riis?

Ched Evans has been somewhat of a surprise since his arrival at Deepdale last month.

His signing was met with some confusion – a 32-year-old striker with just five League One goals this season didn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it’s now obvious as to why Neil wanted him so much.

Evans’ link-up play has been top notch and he put in a man of the match performance against Blackburn Rovers a few weeks ago – but he’s played five games in a row now and it might be time for a rest.

And considering Emil Riis had such a great game in the reverse fixture back in October, it may be time for Neil to give the Dane another chance up-front.