Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes it would be highly unlikely that Sunderland revisit Alex Neil in their search for a new manager.

The Black Cats decided to part ways with Michael Beale last week after just 12 games in charge of the club.

The Championship side have placed Mike Dodds in caretaker charge until the end of the season, meaning their new manager won’t come in until the start of next season.

So, while no immediate appointment is likely, it hasn’t stopped names being linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

A controversial name that has emerged is former Sunderland manager Alex Neil, who left the club back in 2022 when Stoke City came calling.

Sunderland's supporters have let their feelings be known to their former manager, but that hasn’t stopped the Scot from being interested in returning to the club.

According to Alan Nixon, Neil would welcome the chance to return to Sunderland to take over the managerial vacancy.

Carlton Palmer thinks Sunderland would unlikely revisit Alex Neil situation

Here at Football League World, we asked former England midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Alex Neil being open to a return to Sunderland and if they should explore this option.

Palmer exclusively told FLW: “Reports are suggesting that Alex Neil, former Sunderland boss, would be interested in exploring the option of returning to Sunderland.

“Neil led Sunderland out of League One through the play-offs and was doing very, very well at Sunderland before walking out to take the Stoke job and in doing so he criticised the way that the club was run and the transfer situation with the hierarchy.

“So, that's not going to change, and I think the way that he left the football club was not in a good way and then his comments.

"So, I think it's highly unlikely that Sunderland will revisit the Alex Neil situation, and again, I thought at the time, you know, I do rate Alex Neil as a manager, and he's done very, very well at previous clubs, but it's surprising how many times, when you, do walk out, and I understand his reasoning for doing so because obviously Tony Mowbray had the same problems with Sunderland, also he took over and got them in the Championship play-offs.

“He also questioned the hierarchy of the situation as regards transfers etc. and the way the club was run.

“But i think it’s very unlikely Sunderland would revisit and bring Alex Neil back and, unfortunately for Alex Neil, he moved on to Stoke, and he didn't fare very well there given the opportunities that he was backed in the transfer market by that club.”

Sunderland’s league position

It has been a very turbulent campaign for the Black Cats this season, with them going through two managers already and now finishing the season with Mike Dodds in caretaker charge.

There is still plenty of football left to play, and Sunderland will hope that they can still reach the top six, a target that was likely set after last season’s exploits.

But Dodds first game in charge in his second spell in caretaker charge didn’t go the way he would have hoped, as Sunderland suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Championship table (As it stands February 26th) Teams PL GD PTS 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 34 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44 13 Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14 Cardiff City 34 -9 44 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 33 -12 39

That defeat means it is now three losses in a row, and they are now sitting in 10th place on 47 points, eight behind sixth-place Hull City.

The Black Cats are next in action on Saturday as they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, which is likely a must-win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Sunderland should avoid an Alex Neil reunion

It would be very silly for Sunderland to look to re-appoint a manager who decided he thought he would be better off leaving the club not so long ago.

The club has decided to give themselves time in appointing a caretaker manager until the end of the season, so they will be looking at potential candidates between now and the end of the campaign.

Neil didn’t do much during his time at Stoke City to suggest that Sunderland would be wise to bring him back to the club.

Therefore, the Black Cats need to avoid this opportunity and look at other candidates who fit what they want to do, both on and off the football pitch.