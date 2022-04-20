Alex Neil expresses frustration at Sunderland problem amid play-off chase

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has expressed frustration with his lack of forward options following the Black Cats’ 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Monday.

Neither side were able to make the breakthrough at Home Park in the Easter Monday match up, and Neil says he would have liked to freshen up his forward line during the latter stages of the game had he had the personnel to do so.

“We’re really light in certain areas but with Ross and Broady, if I could have, I’d liked to have changed them and freshened that front line up and to be honest help them.” Neil said, via The Northern Echo.

“In the last 20 minutes you get a sense of anticipation because there’s energy but to be fair to the lads they have run themselves into the ground.”

“We’ve flogged Ross in particular to death this year but unfortunately for him we don’t have anyone else and that’s difficult.”

“It is what it is but we need to rest him up and get him ready for the next games.”

That is something that Neil previously admitted came as a surprise to the club.

Ross Stewart has played 43 games in the league for Sunderland this campaign and featured a further four times in the EFL Cup – taking his total for the season so far to 47 games.

Sunderland had brought in Jermain Defoe during the January window, but the former England striker announced his immediate retirement from football last month.

The Verdict

Alex Neil certainly has a point here.

Ross Stewart has played an eye-watering amount of football for Sunderland this campaign and must be really feeling it during this final stretch of this season.

In this scenario, the general thing for a manager to do would be to give the player some rest from time to time, but with Defoe retiring, Alex Neil has even fewer options at his disposal.

A club of Sunderland’s size only having two recognised striker’s on the books in Nathan Broadhead and Ross Stewart is the sort of thing that makes a difference when competing for play-off places and promotion.