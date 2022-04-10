Alex Neil explains the importance specific Sunderland individuals to his side

Sunderland got an important win against League One play-off rivals Oxford United yesterday.

The result has seen Sunderland move back up to sixth in the third-tier table, putting them in the play-offs again. Meanwhile Oxford have moved to eighth in the league.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans gave his side the lead in the 16th minute before the Us’ Elliott Moore equalised with a header in the 35th minute.

Black Cats substitute Elliot Embleton was introduced in the 85th and scored for his side just four minutes later to ensure they took home all three points

This is not the first time Embleton has made an impact from the bench coming on at Gillingham last weekend to set up Nathan Broadhead’s 95th minute winner.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has credited his player’s performances and stressed the importance substitutions can have on the game as he told the Chronicle: “Elliot is important and all the substitutes are important between now and the end of the season.

“If you think of the last two or three matches, we wouldn’t have the points we got if it wasn’t for the guys coming onto the pitch and impacting the game.

“I can’t stress enough how important those lads are. It’s difficult to keep their minds focused and keep them motivates because obviously they are disappointed that they are not playing, but time after time they are coming on and doing well so they are obviously in the right place to impact the team.”

Quiz: Did Sunderland sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 James Vaughan Fee Free

Neil acknowledged that it’s hard to please everyone when some players will have to be on the bench but it’s about putting the team first as he said: “What I’m saying to them is that while their time to shine might not be right now from the start, it might be next week or the week after.

“When you speak to the senior lads who have been involved in promotion-winning squads, everybody is crucial and they need to keep their minds clear, focus on the job at hand, and not think about your own future. It’s about the team ethic at the moment, and that has to come first.”

The Verdict:

Embleton has done a brilliant job coming off the bench in recent weeks. He’s made a clear impact and it’s exactly what you want to see from a player coming on taking their chance.

The message Neil is drumming into the players clearly helps with this as it puts the needs of the team above them and they know if they can make an impact on the whole team they will be credited for their performance.

It’s definitely a sign as to how Sunderland have been able to get themselves into the position they are in this season as they have strength in depth and the options to come into the game from the bench and create a difference.