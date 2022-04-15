Alex Neil explains tactical decision at Sunderland ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

Alex Neil has switched between systems fairly frequently since entering the dugout at Sunderland and will be hoping to continue outwitting his opposite numbers to steer the Black Cats into the play-offs.

The Scotsman has shored the Black Cats up defensively and has made them a lot tougher to beat, than the more expansive and open style of Lee Johnson.

Neil’s experience could be crucial in the play-offs, but for now, all they will be focusing on will be cementing a place in the top six over the bank holiday weekend.

Neil explained why he has altered his side’s defensive shape regularly since taking the reins when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “I’ve changed the team probably more than, ideally, I would have liked to, but I have felt that it was relevant for each game.

“As I’ve said before, we haven’t had a pre-season base to work from, to set out how we play.

“From my perspective, I’ve played more back fives since I’ve been here at Sunderland than I have in the last ten years of managing at three different clubs – that should tell you that it isn’t something that I would generally do, but I have felt it necessary since I came here because that is the best way to help us to plug gaps and give us a solution to certain things.”

Dennis Cirkin and Jay Matete has received a lot of faith from Neil in recent weeks, despite the Scotsman leaning on experience over youth on the whole, it will be interesting to monitor his team selections if the Black Cats do seal yet another play-off finish.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sunderland players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Danny Batth Yes No

Neil will require patience from the hierarchy on Wearside if they do not win promotion this season, such that was afforded to him to good effect in his time at Norwich City and Preston North End.

There are a fair few survivors from previous failures in the play-offs within the squad, and it will be interesting to see how Neil approaches them when the crunch encounters arrive.

The Black Cats have a huge opportunity to pick up all three points when they host Shrewsbury Town this afternoon, with a win over Steve Cotterill’s men taking Sunderland a long way towards confirming a top six finish, possibly allowing Neil to further prepare for the semi final stage in the final few matches of the season.