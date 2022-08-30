Alex Neil explains key factor behind Stoke City switch following Sunderland departure

Alex Neil’s shock move to Stoke City was confirmed over the weekend, leaving behind Championship rivals Sunderland after just six months in the job on Wearside.

The 41-year-old was approached on Friday to become the new manager at the Bet365 Stadium, just six days after the Black Cats won 1-0 against the Potters in league action.

Poor results had led to the sacking of Stoke boss Michael O’Neill, and having failed to entice him away from Preston North End in November 2019, the City hierarchy finally got their hands on the Scotsman as he pushed through a switch from the North East to Staffordshire.

Do you love Stoke City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 Who did the club sign Ricardo Fuller from? Bristol Rovers Bristol City Blackpool Southampton

Neil only lost two league fixtures in his entire time at Sunderland and they had gotten off to a strong start upon their return to the second tier after four years away, and the club had spent seven-figure fees on the likes of Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke and Jewison Bennette this summer.

However, a Sky Sports report suggested that Neil felt as though he was not backed in the transfer market by majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, leading to his keenness to move to Stoke.

Neil has now spoken out on the main reason why he wanted to switch clubs, and it seemingly boils down to the people in charge at his new club.

“The key factor was probably the ownership,” Neil said to Stoke’s media team.

“I think they’re widely renowned in the game as being one of the best owners, I think they give you everything that you need sort of on and off the pitch that you’d require as a manager to succeed, and that really appeals to me because I think any good managers wants to be accountable for obviously the decisions that you make going forward.”

The Verdict

Neil’s explanation certainly infers that all was not well behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light.

The pinpointing of the Stoke ownership being able to give him what he wants suggests that perhaps the structure of what was going on at Sunderland, with Speakman being heavily involved as sporting director, wasn’t to Neil’s liking.

He would have known though what he was signing up for when taking the Sunderland job, and his departure leaves a bitter taste in supporters’ mouths, especially when it was revealed that he’d only signed improved terms a month prior.

It isn’t as though Neil didn’t have any money spent on his squad either, but it all seems to point towards the fact that some of the players brought in weren’t on his say-so, and Stoke’s owners look likely to give him full control.