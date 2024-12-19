Former Stoke City manager Alex Neil has reportedly emerged as a leading contender to take over at Millwall, but former Coventry City boss Mark Robins is said to have turned down the chance to speak to the Lions.

According to the Mirror, Neil has emerged as one of the front-runners for the vacancy at The Den after "impressing in talks" with the Millwall hierarchy.

However, Rich Cawley from South London Press has reported that Robins will not be taking charge after turning down a chance to talk to the club as he is keen for a break after his Sky Blues exit.

The Lions are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Neil Harris, who surprisingly announced his resignation last week, despite his side making a positive start to the season.

Harris took charge of Millwall for the final time in the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and he departs with the club sitting 13th in the table, nine points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 19th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27 12 Norwich City 21 4 26 13 Millwall 20 2 25 14 Derby County 21 0 24 15 Coventry City 21 -3 24 16 Preston North End 21 -6 23

David Livermore will take charge of the Lions on an interim basis when they host fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but it seems the club could be closing in on an appointment, with Neil being "actively considered" alongside Steven Schumacher and Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield.

Alex Neil in contention for Millwall job after Mark Robins rejection

Neil has been out of work since being sacked by Stoke last December following a disappointing 15-month spell at the bet365 Stadium.

While Neil's time in the Potteries did not go as well as he would have hoped, he has enjoyed plenty of success during his managerial career, with his most notable achievement coming in 2015 when he led Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League.

Neil has also won promotion with Hamilton Academical and Sunderland, and although his stint at Preston North End was less impressive, the Lilywhites were in and around the play-off places in the Championship for much of his four-year tenure.

Alex Neil's managerial record (as per Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Hamilton Academical 77 42 16 19 54.6% Norwich City 108 45 23 40 41.7% Preston North End 191 72 48 71 37.7% Sunderland 24 12 9 3 50% Stoke City 66 22 13 31 33.3%

The 43-year-old has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving Stoke, including Birmingham City and Hull City, but he could now be set to make a return to management with Millwall.

Neil is not the only name in the frame to take over at The Den, with Schumacher and Bloomfield also thought to be under consideration, but Robins is out of contention after rejecting talks with the Lions.

Gary O'Neil was also reportedly "sounded out" by Millwall this week, but it is believed to be "too soon" for him given that he was only sacked by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is "not thought to be in the running for the role".

Alex Neil could be a shrewd appointment for Millwall

After his struggles at Stoke, Neil is unlikely to be a name that will excite the Millwall fan base, but aside from his spell at the bet365 Stadium, he has a strong record in the Championship, and he could prove to be a solid appointment.

Neil has won three promotions during his managerial career with Hamilton, Norwich and Sunderland, and while it would be tough for him to achieve a fourth with the Lions, he has shown that he can overperform on a limited budget previously, which could make him the ideal candidate for the role.

With Neil, Schumacher and Bloomfield said to be the three managers in contention to replace Harris, Millwall supporters should be confident that they will be in good hands whoever lands the job, although there will be some disappointment that Robins did not want to speak to the club.