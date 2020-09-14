Alex Neil drops Preston North End selection hint on player attracting interest from Rangers

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson has recently been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers according to Football Insider.

Johnson caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last season for the Lilywhites, scoring 12 goals in 34 appearances.

He has been with the club since 2015, and it remains to be seen as to whether North End are willing to listen to any offers for their talisman, who was the club’s top goalscorer last season.

Johnson is yet to make an appearance for Preston this season, and is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with his future remaining unclear.

Preston take on Derby County in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, where they’ll be looking to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Preston boss Alex Neil revealed that Johnson is in contention to make his first appearance of this year’s campaign despite interest in his services.

AN on Daniel Johnson: “DJ will be in contention for tomorrow’s game.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 14, 2020

Johnson has made 219 appearances in total for the Lilywhites, and has chipped in with 43 goals and 26 assists in his time with the club.

Preston finished ninth in the Championship table last term, and they’ll be targeting a top-six finish this term under the management of Alex Neil.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s involved.

Johnson was brilliant for Preston last season, and they certainly missed a player of his creative ability in their team against Swansea City at the weekend.

I’m intrigued to see whether the reported interest from Rangers will distract Johnson in any way, as it can at times for any player.

If Preston are serious about challenging for a top-six finish this season in the Championship, then they need to be doing all they can to keep Johnson at the club.